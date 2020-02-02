Both Serena Williams and Roger Federer will be returning to the Australian Open next year according to the tournament's chief.

Craig Tiley has said he spoke to both tennis legends who confirmed they would be back.

"They are going to be back. They have all-but [committed]. We have spoken to them and they have full intentions to be here in 2021.

"They are both still chasing records. They will continue to do that until they feel they can no longer do that.

"Both are at the top levels of their games still so they will be back in 2021," he told Austraia's Channel Nine.

Federer lost to Djokovic in straight sets in the semi-final (PA Images)

Williams suffered her earliest exit in the Open since 2006 as she was knocked out in the third round by Wang Qiang.

She is on a mission to equal, if not better, Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 titles. Williams currently has 23 titles to her name.

Federer reached the semi-final in this year's competition but was trounced in straight sets by defending champion Novak Djokovic.

He was quizzed on retirement at the post-match press conference.

He said: "You never know what the future holds. But especially my age, you don't know. I'm confident. I'm happy how I'm feeling, to be honest. I got through a good, nice training block. No plans to retire.