Tennis legend Serena Williams has said that she was 'nowhere near Coco Gauff's level' when she was 15.

The teenager has progressed to the fourth round of the Australian Open after knocking out defending champion Naomi Osaka - Gauff is now on track to win her first Grand Slam title.

Williams was 18 when she won her first Grand Slam at the US Open in 1999.

Gauff celebrates after beating Osaka (PA Images)

She said: "She’s just impressive all around, from her personality to the way she plays. I think it’s just all super impressive. I was nowhere near her level at 15 either on the court or off the court, not even close.

"I know kids are growing up differently nowadays, so I’m not sure. But I was nowhere near as smart and eloquent as she is. It’s nice to see.”

The pair attended the same pre-season training camp together which was hosted by Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams crashed out of the Australian Open after being defeated by Wang Qiang in the third round - her earliest exit from the competition since 2006.