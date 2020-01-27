Tennis legend John McEnroe has slammed multi Grand Slam champion Margaret Court over her 'offensive and homophobic' statements and has asked Serena Williams to get 'two more Grand Slams' so Court can be left behind.

Court, 77, has won an incrredible 24 Grand Slam singles titles, and at the Australian Open she received a special trophy to mark the 50th anniversary since she won all four major tennis tournaments in 1970.

The American star, Serena Williams, sits just one Grand Slam behind Court. And McEnroe, who is one of the biggest names to criticise Court at the Australian Open has asked Williams for a favour.

McEnroe, the Commissioner of Tennis, told Eurosport: "This year marks the 50th anniversary of her Margaret Court’s Grand Slam and Tennis Australia faces a dilemma: ‘What do they do with their crazy aunt?’

"Serena, do me a favour: get two more Grand Slams this year and get to 25, so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past, where they both belong."

Margaret Court was presented with a replica trophy at the Australian Open (PA Images)

As a result of her controversial comments, she has been denied the privilege to present the women's trophy to the winner of this year's tournament.

The 60 year-old continued: "The air quality in Melbourne is not the only nightmare. Margaret Court is another one.

"There’s only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court’s tennis achievements - it’s her list of offensive and homophobic statements.

"Just a few examples. During the apartheid regime in South Africa, she said: ‘I love South Africa. They have the racial situation better organised than anyone else’. What?

"About transgender children and LGBTIQ: ‘It’s all the work of the devil…tennis is full of lesbians…it is sad for children to be exposed to homosexuality.’

"Margaret Court is actually a ventriloquist using the bible as a dummy to say whatever she wants."