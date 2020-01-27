Tennis joins football, basketball and boxing as latest sport to be affected by coronavirus with Fed Cup event moved from China to Kazakhstan
9:44am, Mon 27 Jan 2020
A Fed Cup event has had to be moved to Kazakhstan because of health scares caused by the lethal coronavirus in China.
The Asia/Oceania Group I event was scheduled to take place from February 4-8 in the Chinese city of Dongguan but organisers have decided the health risk is too high.
It will now take place on the same dates in Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan instead.
Football, boxing and basketball events have all suffered as a consequence with an Olympic qualifying football event moving from Wuhan to Sydney as well as Olympic boxing qualifiers relocating from the city in which the outbreak started. The start of the Chinese Basketball League has also been postponed as a result.