Maria Sharapova has been handed a wildcard slot at the Australian Open.

The Russian has slipped to 147th in the tennis ranking after only playing 15 games last year due to a prolonged shoulder injury.

Due to her current ranking, she would have had to go through qualification to reach the competition.

The 32-year-old was knocked out of the Brisbane International on Tuesday in her first match since she lost in the opening round of the US Open last year.

The ace won the Aussie Open in 2008 and reached the fourth round of last year's tournament before being knocked out by world No 1 Ashleigh Barty.

Sharapova said: "To be in the draw of the Australian Open is incredible. I've had wonderful experiences there, from holding the championship trophy to losing some very tough finals as well - there's been a lot of ups and downs in Australia.

"So to have another chance, another opportunity, to compete on all those courts is very special."