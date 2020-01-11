Tennis star Bianca Andreescu will not compete at the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

The Canadian picked up the injury at the WTA finals in October after winning her maiden Grand Slam title in September when she beat Serena Williams at the US Open final.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter to share the news, saying: "I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.

"I feel better and stronger every day but the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process."