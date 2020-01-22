American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has revealed that driving on US highways is more frightening than facing top opponents on centre court.

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne where she faces Japan's Naomi Osaka in the third round, she said: "My dad lets me drive more than my mum. I try to force her to let me drive. I need the practice.

"When I’m 16 and I get my licence, I’m going to be going to fast food place Chick-Fil-A and everywhere without my parents.

"Honestly, the first time I drove on a highway was really nerve-wracking for me. Also driving with my brothers in the car was nerve-wracking.

"One of my brothers gives me good criticism when it comes to driving.

"But they get mad when I drive slow. I don’t understand. I’m driving the speed limit, but that’s slow for them.

"I actually got my permit during the off-season. I was already technically driving then, but it was like on back roads, getting a feel for it."