American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has revealed that driving on US highways is more frightening than facing top opponents on centre court.
Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne where she faces Japan's Naomi Osaka in the third round, she said: "My dad lets me drive more than my mum. I try to force her to let me drive. I need the practice.
"When I’m 16 and I get my licence, I’m going to be going to fast food place Chick-Fil-A and everywhere without my parents.
"Honestly, the first time I drove on a highway was really nerve-wracking for me. Also driving with my brothers in the car was nerve-wracking.
"One of my brothers gives me good criticism when it comes to driving.
"But they get mad when I drive slow. I don’t understand. I’m driving the speed limit, but that’s slow for them.
"I actually got my permit during the off-season. I was already technically driving then, but it was like on back roads, getting a feel for it."
Gauff, who turns 16 in March, has her provisional permit to drive in Florida as long as she is accompanied by an adult.