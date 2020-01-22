Teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff believes driving a car is more frightening than facing top stars on centre court

Coco Gauff is terrified of driving in the US (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @aght_turner
15:45pm, Wed 22 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has revealed that driving on US highways is more frightening than facing top opponents on centre court. 

Speaking at a press conference in Melbourne where she faces Japan's Naomi Osaka in the third round, she said: "My dad lets me drive more than my mum. I try to force her to let me drive. I need the practice. 

"When I’m 16 and I get my licence, I’m going to be going to fast food place Chick-Fil-A and everywhere without my parents.

"Honestly, the first time I drove on a highway was really nerve-wracking for me. Also driving with my brothers in the car was nerve-wracking.

"One of my brothers gives me good criticism when it comes to driving. 

More from Extra Time

"But they get mad when I drive slow. I don’t understand. I’m driving the speed limit, but that’s slow for them. 

"I actually got my permit during the off-season. I was already technically driving then, but it was like on back roads, getting a feel for it."

Gauff, who turns 16 in March, has her provisional permit to drive in Florida as long as she is accompanied by an adult. 