Spanish tennis player Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez has announced her retirement from the sport after 22 years as a professional.

The 37-year-old, who reached the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon twice, won five WTA and 12 ITF titles in her career.

But after winning her final tournament at the Bronx Open in August last year with doubles partner Darija Jurak, the Spaniard has decided 2020 is the year she packs the racket as well.

Speaking on social media, she said: "I thought the time would not come. I announce that I have made the decision to complete my career. It has been many years dedicated to something that I love and I can only thank all those who have accompanied me along the way.