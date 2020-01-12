Tennis ace Serena Williams has won her first singles title since 2017 at the Auckand Open.

Williams secured victory in convincing style as she dispatched Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

The last time she won a singles title was at the Australian open three years ago. This new WTA title is Williams' 73rd in her career.

She said: "I have been playing for so long and been through so much and I'm happy to be doing something I love. I feel fortunate and blessed to be out here and to be healthy and to play."

Williams has now won a WTA title in four consecutive decades.

She will be bidding to do the same at the Aussie Open that starts on January 20. If she can claim the Grand Slam title Williams will equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams.

But there was disappointment in the doubles final, where Williams and partner Caroline Wozniacki fell short.

Their opponents, Taylor Townsend and Asia Muhammad, won in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.