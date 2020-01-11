Serena Williams is through to the WTA Auckland Open final after demolishing Amanda Anisimova in just 43 minutes.

The tennis legend took both sets 6-1 to dispatch the 18-year-old to set up the possibility of her first title since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams converted all five of her break points and won 77% of first serves.

The American will face Jessica Pegula in the final on Sunday, when she also takes to the court with Caroline Wozniacki in the doubles final.

Pegula, who is currently unseeded, won her spot in the final after beating Wozniacki in her semi-final. She beat the Dane over three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Williams said after her victory: "I knew I was playing a really great player and an even better person and I knew I had to come out serious.