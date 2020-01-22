Tennis great Serena Williams powered past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek in straight sets to reach the third round of the Australian Open and keep her hopes of equalling Margaret Court's 24 Grand Slam Singles titles alive.

The 38-year-old continued her fine form from her rapid first round victory over Anastasia Potapova, needing just over an hour to win 6-2 6-3 and advance to the final 32.

For the seven-time Australian Open champion, it was business as usual from the outset as she broke the Slovenian's serve in the opening game and capitalised on the advantage to take the first set in 31 minutes.

Zidansek came out fighting in the second set and Williams appeared to drop her level slightly with errors creeping in.

The champion American demonstrated why she deserves her accolades as she staved off four break points to hold out at 3-3 and eventually overpowered the world No 70, roaring louder with every point.

She then sped her way to taking the set and subsequently the match, winning eight of the final 11 points in front of a packed crowd in Melbourne.