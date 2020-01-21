Serena Williams shuts down reporter's question about her 'good friend' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, saying 'nice try'

Serena Williams was not a fan of a reporter's question at the Australian Open (PA Images)
By Alicia Turner
19:23pm, Tue 21 Jan 2020
Multi Grand Slam champion Serena Williams shut down a reporter's question about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a press conference at the Australian Open. 

The Royal pair recently announced the news that they've decided to 'step back' as 'senior members' of the Royal Family. They will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funding. 

The reporter asked: "Your good friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your last two slams, and Harry, have taken a move, a stance that many people think is extraordinary and historic.

"What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?"

Williams, 38, replied: "Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good."

The American player is hoping to equal Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 at the Australian Open. 

She marched into the second round of the tournament after she beat Anastasia Potapova in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. 

She will attempt to continue her winning streak as she is set to face Tamara Zidansek tomorrow in the Rod Laver Arena. 