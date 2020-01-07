Serena Williams kicks off 2020 season with victory in Auckland Open as she enters fourth decade on WTA Tour in search of 24th Grand Slam

Williams is still searching for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
8:01am, Tue 07 Jan 2020
Serena Williams began her fourth decade on the WTA Tour with a straight sets victory over Italian Camila Giorgi at the Auckland Open.

The 38-year-old, who was competing in her first match since losing in the US Open final to Bianca Andreescu in September, beat the qualifier 6-3 6-2.

Williams heads into the 2020 season still searching for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles crown which would tie her level with Margaret Court for the most in history.

The American has not won a Slam since she won the Australian Open in 2017 and has lost in all of her last four finals.

Meanwhile, Williams' doubles partner in New Zealand, Caroline Wozniacki, is also through after a dominant 6-1 6-0 win over Kiwi Paige Mary Hourigan.

Wozniacki announced back in December that 2020 would be her final season before she retires from the sport.