American 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams was left in tears at a press conference after her close friend Caroline Wozniacki bowed out of the sport following a third round Australian Open defeat.

Both Williams and Wozniacki were stunned in the third round with the seven-time champion American losing to Wang Qiang 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 while her BFF headed into retirement after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 defeat to Ons Jabeur.

The American, who was bridesmaid at Wozniacki's wedding last year divulged that the pair had shared an emotional exchange in the dressing room following their respective defeats.

"She came into the locker room afterwards," said Williams, "we were both kind of bummed about our matches."

Williams subsequently began to well up adding: "She's had an amazing career. Oh my God, I'm getting emotional.

"Oh my God I'm going to miss her. Guys, I can't answer Caroline questions, I'm going to be crying.

"She's one of my best friends in the world. We have a great life for the rest of our lives together, but I’m going to miss her out on tour,” she concluded.