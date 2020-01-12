Tennis legend Serena Williams has donated her prize money from the Auckland Open to aid victims of the Australian bushfires.

The Open was the first title she has won since the Australian Open in 2017 and her first tournament win since becoming a mother.

She won £32,300 by beating Jessica Pegula in the final and is also auctioning her tournament outfits, all signed, for the relief fund.

Williams said: "I’ve been playing Australia for over 20 years and it’s been so hard for me to see everything happening in Australia with all the fires and everything. People have lost their homes and so much has happened.