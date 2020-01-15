Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has revealed that the multi Grand Slam champion was desperate to return to the court just days after giving birth to her daughter.

Williams, 38, gave birth to Alexis in September 2017 and almost died from serious complications. Despite preparing for motherhood, Williams was extremely eager to get back on the court.

Mouratoglou tells the story in a Eurosport documentary, which is set to be broadcast today.

The Frenchman said: "I remember I was at Wimbledon and she was at home heavily-pregnant. She called me and said, 'Can you please organise for me a hitting partner in September?'

"I just said, 'Serena, you are giving birth in September'. And she just said, 'Yes, when I deliver I want to start my training.'

"I replied that the doctors are not going to let her and she just said, 'Do not underestimate me!'

"She thinks everything is possible for her. I have to say, knowing her much better now, that most of the time it is true.

"She is an icon all over the world and thanks to her, black people have access to a sport that was very much a white sport and now it’s a sport for everyone," he said.

The world No 9 has just won the Auckland Open, which marked her first WTA title as a mother. The last time she won a singles title was at the Australian Open three years ago.