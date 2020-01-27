Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou has said the tennis star is 'angry' about her defeat in the Australian Open, but that she remains hungry for another Grand Slam title.

Williams suffered her earliest exit from the Melbourne-based tournament since 2006 after she lost to Wang Qiang in the third round last week.

But Mouratoglou now believes the seven-time Australian Open winner will train even harder to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

He said: "I completely get that she is angry, I’m disappointed too – it’s normal.

"But this is going to help, because for sure she is going to go back to work even harder. She wants to win a Grand Slam again, she wants to win several if possible. She will work very hard for that and will work hard every single match.

"We’re not worried. We just need to understand, find solutions, go back to work – which we will do soon because Serena wants it and we will do everything we can to get it.”

Williams won her last Grand Slam in 2017 at the Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Olympia.

Since then she has been in four Grand Slam finals but repeatedly failed to equal Margaret Court's record.