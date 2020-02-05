The Race to Shenzhen WTA Finals is officially on following the conclusion of the Australian Open with champion Sofia Kenin and runner-up Garbiñe Muguruza filling top two spots
The lights have barely turned off at the Australian Open but there is no rest for the world's top female players as they are already looking ahead to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin from the USA and runner-up, Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, occupy the top two spots at the first leg of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen.
Last year's champion and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, who lost to Kenin in the semi-finals in Melbourne sits at three while Muguruza's semi-final victim, Belgium's Simona Halep is hot on her heels.
The Top 5 is currently rounded off with Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic after an impressive showing in Australia saw her make the quarter-finals and find herself at No 11 in the latest WTA rankings.
With the season only one slam old, there is still all to play for and being at the top at this stage does not guarantee a spot in the final eight at the end-of-year championships in Shezhen, China, from November 1-8.