The lights have barely turned off at the Australian Open but there is no rest for the world's top female players as they are already looking ahead to the Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin from the USA and runner-up, Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, occupy the top two spots at the first leg of the Porsche Race to Shenzhen.

The Top 5 is currently rounded off with Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic after an impressive showing in Australia saw her make the quarter-finals and find herself at No 11 in the latest WTA rankings.