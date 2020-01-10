Petra Kvitova and Madison Keys ready for epic semi-final show down after straight sets victories while Naomi Osaka pushed the distance at Brisbane International

By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
15:39pm, Fri 10 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Petra Kvitova has stormed into the semi-finals at the Brisbane International with a straight sets victory over America's Jennifer Brady.

No 5 seed Kvitova held serve throughout and gained momentum during the match, speeding to a a 6-4, 6-2 win to set up a mouth-watering semi-final with Madison Keys who defeated fellow American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka was forced to fight for her place in the final four by Kiki Bertens in a two-hour battle. Osaka's performance was far from her best but she managed to hang on and claim the win 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. 

She will face highest remaining seed Karolína Plíšková in the semi-final after the Czech produced a convincing performance to overcome America's Alison Riske in straight sets 7-6 (8), 6-3

The semi-finals will both take place on Saturday January 11 when all players will vye for a place in the final on Sunday. 