Naomi Osaka stunned in straight sets by Spain's Sara Sorribes as Spain take shock lead in Fed Cup tie
14:48pm, Fri 07 Feb 2020
Tennis star Naomi Osaka suffered a shock defeat in straight sets to Spain's Sara Sorribes in the Fed Cup.
Spain now lead Japan 1-0 in the tie after Osaka was outclassed as she lost her first ten points on serve, with the match finishing 6-0 6-3.
The two-time Grand Slam champion, ranked tenth in the world, had a 2-0 advantage in the second set, but world No. 78 Sorribes fought back to win the match.
After the match, Spain's captain Anabel Medina Garrigues said: "We knew Sara could make it very uncomfortable for Naomi and she stuck to the gameplan perfectly."
The next game in the tie will be between Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro and Japan's Misaki Doi later today.