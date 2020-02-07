Tennis star Naomi Osaka suffered a shock defeat in straight sets to Spain's Sara Sorribes in the Fed Cup.

Spain now lead Japan 1-0 in the tie after Osaka was outclassed as she lost her first ten points on serve, with the match finishing 6-0 6-3.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, ranked tenth in the world, had a 2-0 advantage in the second set, but world No. 78 Sorribes fought back to win the match.

After the match, Spain's captain Anabel Medina Garrigues said: "We knew Sara could make it very uncomfortable for Naomi and she stuck to the gameplan perfectly."