Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has revealed how she "almost died" during a paddleboard incident with her sister while on holiday.

The world No 4 Japanese tennis player was on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands when she had the scare at sea.

The 22 year-old told the WTA: "She [my sister] made me paddleboard and then the current took us and I almost died. I’ve never gone paddleboarding. I don’t like the ocean like that ... so we went paddleboarding next to the house.

"And suddenly we hit a current and I'm freaking out a little bit, because the house is getting further. Unless my eyes are playing tricks on me, it's getting far as heck, and then she was all like, 'Oh, just let the current take you out and we can just go around it later'.

"And I'm like, 'how far out are you trying to take us, because it's black, like, the water is black now, and the house is like a tiny dot, and I can't really swim that well'.

"And then I fall in the water, so now I'm like thinking about all the sharks in the Caribbean and I was like screaming at her, like, 'if I die, this is on you. You're going to have to tell mom how I died in the Turks and Caicos'.

"Yeah, so I’m like crying, and then I get back on the board and then she decides that she wants to say that she sees a shark. So now I’m like screaming and crying, and I was fine, though, because I’m here. But in that moment I just really thought, like, I don’t want to die like that."