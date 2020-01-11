Naomi Osaka is out of the Brisbane International following a hard fought semi-final with Karolina Pliskova.

The match went to three sets with the first two going to a tie break.

Osaka won the first set 7-6 (12-10) but Pliskova showed the Japanese player what she was made of to fight her way back. She took the second set 7-6 (7-3) and wiped the floor with the third, winning that 6-2.

Pliskova is now through to the final where she will face American Madison Keys after she beat Petra Kvitova in their semi-final.

Keys' match also went to three sets after Kvitova won the first set 6-3. However, the 24-year-old took the next two sets 6-2, 6-3 to secure her final spot.