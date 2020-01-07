Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has been dumped out of her first tournament in 2020 as she was beaten 3-6 6-1 7-6 (3) by American Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International.

The Russian, who won the tournament back in 2015, started well as she broke early on to take the opening set 6-3.

But her 24-year-old opponent hit back to dominate the second set 6-1 and force the match to a decider.

And after both players served well to send the match to a crucial tie-break, Sharapova lost two points on her serve at 3-4 as Brady claimed an early season upset.

Elsewhere, world No 3 Naomi Osaka made it through to the second round despite being forced to a third set against Greece's Maria Sakkari.

After comfortably taking the first set 6-2, the 2019 Australian Open champion was outplayed in a second set tie-break as Sakkari began to find her rhythm.

But, after losing her serve in the opening game of the decider, Osaka fought back from 2-0 to win five of the next six games and seal the victory 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-3.

Petra Kvitova was another seeded player to be given a scare in her first match of 2020 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.