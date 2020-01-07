Maria Sharapova dumped out of Brisbane International as Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova battle through
Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova has been dumped out of her first tournament in 2020 as she was beaten 3-6 6-1 7-6 (3) by American Jennifer Brady at the Brisbane International.
The Russian, who won the tournament back in 2015, started well as she broke early on to take the opening set 6-3.
But her 24-year-old opponent hit back to dominate the second set 6-1 and force the match to a decider.
And after both players served well to send the match to a crucial tie-break, Sharapova lost two points on her serve at 3-4 as Brady claimed an early season upset.
Elsewhere, world No 3 Naomi Osaka made it through to the second round despite being forced to a third set against Greece's Maria Sakkari.
After comfortably taking the first set 6-2, the 2019 Australian Open champion was outplayed in a second set tie-break as Sakkari began to find her rhythm.
More from Tennis
- World number one tennis star Ashleigh Barty spends time at RSPCA with koalas amid bushfire devastation
- Serena Williams kicks off 2020 season with victory in Auckland Open as she enters fourth decade on WTA Tour in search of 24th Grand Slam
- Auckland Open sees successful doubles debut for Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki while Coco Gauff wows in singles once again
But, after losing her serve in the opening game of the decider, Osaka fought back from 2-0 to win five of the next six games and seal the victory 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-3.
Petra Kvitova was another seeded player to be given a scare in her first match of 2020 against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
The two-time Wimbledon winner recovered superbly from losing the first set 6-2 to annihilate her Russian counterpart in the resulting two sets, dropping just one game on her way to a 2-6 6-1 6-0 victory.