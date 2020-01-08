Tennis legend Margaret Court will not present the women's trophy to the winner of this year's Australian Open title.

The 77-year-old, who holds the record number of Grand Slam victories with 24, has been at the centre of controversy recently after she spoke out against same-sex marriage and transgender children.

But Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley insists Court will still be honoured during the 2020 tournament despite being overlooked for the trophy presentation.

He said: "We've said that we're going to recognise Margaret. She's one of the icons of sport in Australia and she's going to be recognised as such.

"We've spoken to her about what the activities are that we're going to do, but some of them are a surprise as well."

Meanwhile, when asked whether he was concerned about the reception Court will receive given her recent comments, Tiley left the answer to the tennis community.

"That's going to be up to the Australian fans," he added. "There's no fans in the world that are like Australian fans. I'll leave their response up to them."

However, Tennis Australia were quick to distance themselves from the 11-time winner of their home tournament after her comments about transgender children last month.

And fellow tennis icon Martina Navratilova also vehemently disagreed with Court's words, accusing her of 'hiding behind her bible'.