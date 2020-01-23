Dutch wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 38 year-old, who won 21 Grand Slam singles titles and four Paralympic gold medals in her glittering career, held the world number one ranking for 13 years until her retirement in 2013.

She also remained unbeaten for a decade between 2003 and 2013, winning 470 consecutive matches in a quite breathtaking career.

Vergeer publicised her cancer diagnosis with a post on Twitter as she told fans she will remain positive throughout her treatment.

She said: "I have some bad news: I am diagnosed with breast cancer. The full focus will be on the treatment and healing of the cancer.