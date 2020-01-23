Legendary wheelchair tennis player Esther Vergeer reveals she has breast cancer

Vergeer held the world number one spot for 13 years from 2000 to her retirement in 2013 (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
8:03am, Thu 23 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dutch wheelchair tennis legend Esther Vergeer has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 38 year-old, who won 21 Grand Slam singles titles and four Paralympic gold medals in her glittering career, held the world number one ranking for 13 years until her retirement in 2013.

She also remained unbeaten for a decade between 2003 and 2013, winning 470 consecutive matches in a quite breathtaking career.

Vergeer publicised her cancer diagnosis with a post on Twitter as she told fans she will remain positive throughout her treatment.

More from Tennis

She said: "I have some bad news: I am diagnosed with breast cancer. The full focus will be on the treatment and healing of the cancer. 

"Full of positive energy and with the support of my family, friends and colleagues, I will go for it. I am sure I will get through this! #NEVERgiveup"