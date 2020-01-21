Katie Boulter becomes third Briton to be dumped out of Australian Open first round in straight sets as she is beaten by Elina Svitolina
Katie Boulter failed to resurrect British hopes at the Australian Open as she was beaten 6-4 7-5 by No 5 seed Elina Svitolina.
Following Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund's straight sets defeats earlier on in the day, it was left to Boulter to bring some success to Melbourne.
However, it was a tall order for the world No 315, who was facing two-time quarter-finalist Svitolina.
After failing to capitalise on a break point in the first game of the match, the Leicester-born underdog more than held her own, taking the set to 4-4.
But Svitolina eventually found a way through as she made the most of her first break point to clinch the set.
The second set was a more open affair as the pair traded breaks of serve, Boulter going from a break up to a break down within six games.
And while Boulter managed to get herself back on level terms, Svitolina secured the crucial break at the end of the set to move into the second round.
The Ukrainian will now face American Lauren Davis, with a potential clash against two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza looming in the third round.