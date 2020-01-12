Karolina Pliskova claimed her third Brisbane title in four years after she beat Madison Keys at the Brisbane International.

The match went to three sets, Pliskova took the first 6-4 and Keys won the second by the same margin.

The third set was hotly contested between two players who had not faced each other before.

After reachng 5-5, Pliskova came out on top by taking the set 7-5 and with it defended the title she won last year.

The Czech made history by becoming the only tennis player, male or female, to win the tournament three times.