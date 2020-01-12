Karolina Pliskova beats Madison Keys in back-and-forth final at Brisbane International to defend title
10:15am, Sun 12 Jan 2020
Karolina Pliskova claimed her third Brisbane title in four years after she beat Madison Keys at the Brisbane International.
The match went to three sets, Pliskova took the first 6-4 and Keys won the second by the same margin.
The third set was hotly contested between two players who had not faced each other before.
After reachng 5-5, Pliskova came out on top by taking the set 7-5 and with it defended the title she won last year.
The Czech made history by becoming the only tennis player, male or female, to win the tournament three times.
Pliskova will be aiming to claim her first Grand Slam title this year after only making one Grand Slam final in her career.