British number one Johanna Konta has withdrawn from the Adelaide International next week as a 'precautionary' measure.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with a knee injury for much of the last 12 months and has therefore had to manage her schedule.

She was beaten in her first match of the season at the Brisbane International earlier this week, losing 6-2 3-6 6-3 to the Czech Republic's Barbara Strycova.

But the world No 12 will is still set to play at the Australian Open at the end of January, despite having not tasted victory since the US Open in September.

She will travel to Melbourne next week to play on the practice courts in the lead up to the first Grand Slam of the season.