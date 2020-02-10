Johanna Konta returned to winning ways after an injury lay off as she secured a doubles victory alongside Caroline Garcia in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The Briton and her French partner beat Germany's Vivian Heisen and Valeriya Strakhova 6-3 3-6 10-5 to reach the last eight in Russia.

It was Konta's first match since the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Britain's No. 1 sat out of her nation's Fed Cup defeat to Slovakia last week as she felt she 'needed to take care' of her body.