Johanna Konta returns to winning ways with doubles victory at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Konta has had an injury-hit start to her 2020 campaign (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
15:05pm, Mon 10 Feb 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Johanna Konta returned to winning ways after an injury lay off as she secured a doubles victory alongside Caroline Garcia in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The Briton and her French partner beat Germany's Vivian Heisen and Valeriya Strakhova 6-3 3-6 10-5 to reach the last eight in Russia.

It was Konta's first match since the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Britain's No. 1 sat out of her nation's Fed Cup defeat to Slovakia last week as she felt she 'needed to take care' of her body.

The world No. 12 has not reached a Grand Slam semi-final since the French Open last year, where she was beaten by Marketa Vondrousova.