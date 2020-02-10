Johanna Konta returns to winning ways with doubles victory at the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy
15:05pm, Mon 10 Feb 2020
Johanna Konta returned to winning ways after an injury lay off as she secured a doubles victory alongside Caroline Garcia in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.
The Briton and her French partner beat Germany's Vivian Heisen and Valeriya Strakhova 6-3 3-6 10-5 to reach the last eight in Russia.
It was Konta's first match since the Australian Open, where she was eliminated in the first round by Tunisian Ons Jabeur.
Britain's No. 1 sat out of her nation's Fed Cup defeat to Slovakia last week as she felt she 'needed to take care' of her body.
The world No. 12 has not reached a Grand Slam semi-final since the French Open last year, where she was beaten by Marketa Vondrousova.