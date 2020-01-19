Johanna Konta optimistic despite lack of match practise heading into Australian Open

Konta has yet to reach a Grand Slam final (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:45pm, Sun 19 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British No 1 Johanna Konta believes she can compete for the Australian Open crown despite having played just one match in four months.

The 28-year-old was knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round by Barbara Strycova at the start of January and then pulled out of the Adelaide International as a 'precautionary' measure.

But the world No 12 is still optimistic of achieving big things in Melbourne, the place where she reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in 2016.

"I am in a position to compete - that's why I am here," she said.

More from Tennis

"Having played only one tournament in the past four months, I'm really happy to be back in the swing of things. 

"Overall, I think practise is going well. I feel I am continuously building and getting better."

Konta will play Ons Jabeur in the first round of the tournament, while fellow Brits Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have also reached the main draw.