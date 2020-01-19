Johanna Konta optimistic despite lack of match practise heading into Australian Open
British No 1 Johanna Konta believes she can compete for the Australian Open crown despite having played just one match in four months.
The 28-year-old was knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round by Barbara Strycova at the start of January and then pulled out of the Adelaide International as a 'precautionary' measure.
But the world No 12 is still optimistic of achieving big things in Melbourne, the place where she reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in 2016.
"I am in a position to compete - that's why I am here," she said.
More from Tennis
- Defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka doesn't see herself as a 'top player' despite winning two grand slam singles titles
- Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki prepares for an emotional farewell ahead of retirement from professional tennis after Australian Open 2020
- World No 1 Ashleigh Barty on form ahead of Australian Open as she claims straight sets win over Dayana Yastremska in Adelaide International final and becomes first Aussie home soil champion for nine years
"Having played only one tournament in the past four months, I'm really happy to be back in the swing of things.
"Overall, I think practise is going well. I feel I am continuously building and getting better."
Konta will play Ons Jabeur in the first round of the tournament, while fellow Brits Heather Watson, Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart have also reached the main draw.