British No 1 Johanna Konta believes she can compete for the Australian Open crown despite having played just one match in four months.

The 28-year-old was knocked out of the Brisbane International in the first round by Barbara Strycova at the start of January and then pulled out of the Adelaide International as a 'precautionary' measure.

But the world No 12 is still optimistic of achieving big things in Melbourne, the place where she reached her first Grand Slam semi-final in 2016.

"I am in a position to compete - that's why I am here," she said.

"Having played only one tournament in the past four months, I'm really happy to be back in the swing of things.

"Overall, I think practise is going well. I feel I am continuously building and getting better."