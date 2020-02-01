Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands failed to secure their first Australian Open mixed doubles title as a pair after they were beaten 5-7 6-4 10-1 in the final by Nikola Mektic and Barbora Krejcikova.

The pair, who have nine Grand Slam mixed doubles titles to their name with other partners, broke twice in consecutive return games to take the first set.

But they were then broken twice in the second set, before being outplayed in a comprehensively one-sided match-deciding tie-break.

After the match, Murray said: "The first time Beth's been lost for words.

"We fought as hard as we can but came up short, so congrats on a Grand Slam title.