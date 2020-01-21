Britain's Harriet Dart will face Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the second round of the Australian Open after a breathtaking three set victory against Japan's Misaki Doi in Melbourne.

The world No 104, who was knocked out in the first round last year without winning a game against Maria Sharapova, managed to extend her stay in the 2020 edition with a 2-6 6-4 7-6 (8) victory after two hours and 51 minutes.

After racing into an early 2-0 lead, Dart lost six games in a row as Doi completely dominated the Brit to take the first set.

But the London-based player hit back to break her opponent three times in the second and force the match to a final set.

And it was the final set which produced several remarkable moments as the pair shared three breaks apiece, including Doi saving two match points at 6-5 to force a match-deciding tie-break where the winner has to reach ten points.

With Dart appearing to feel the pace and length of the contest, Doi opened up a 5-1 advantage and seemed to be closing in at 6-4.