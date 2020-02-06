British No 3 Harriet Dart is confident that the tennis Fed Cup will 'bring the best' out of the Great Britain women's team.

Dart, 23, is among the British squad with captain Anne Keothavong, Naiktha Bains, Emma Raducanu and Heather Watson who are set to face Slovakia in Bratislava.

World No 14 Johanna Konta has decided not to compete in order to protect her body from injury.

But despite being without Konta, Dart is confident in the team as she makes her third appearance in the squad after only having ever played two double matches.

She told BBC Sport: "I've been able to implement a lot of what I am practising in my matches and results have shown that.

"I've been putting myself in a position where I am able to play against the best players in the world on the biggest stages - I think that gives me extra confidence that I am on the right path. It's an exciting opportunity for all of us here.

"Obviously tennis is an individual sport. All year it's about yourself whereas here it's different - it's about coming together and being able to feed off each other and bring the best out of each other."

Watson is the only Briton inside the top 100 and she is 'happy and excited' ahead of the event.

Dart added: "We'll definitely take some experience from Heather. She has played a lot of Fed Cup ties. She is used to situations and a lot of us are quite new."