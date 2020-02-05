British wheelchair tennis star Jordanne Whiley has revealed she is determined to bring back a medal from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics for her two year-old son.

Following her doubles triumph at last month's Australian Open with Japan's Yui Kamiji, the 27 year-old's next focus is Tokyo.

The four-time Grand Slam doubles winner gave birth to son Jackson in 2018 and says her son has changed her 'perspective on life'.

"He made me realise that tennis is what I do, not who I am," she said. "Now I’m a tennis player again but above all I am a mother, role model and a positive influence on my son."

Whiley, who has never won an individual Paralympic medal, is hoping that will all change this summer.

She added: "It would mean everything to bring Jackson back a medal. I think I would literally cry for days.

"I was emotionally distraught after Rio and I wanted to come back with my new outlook on life, new coach and an overhaul of my game style, to give it everything I’ve got for Tokyo to try and achieve my life goal of a singles gold medal, but with no regrets, whatever the result.

"It would be even better to win gold, with my fiancée as my coach and my son to witness it… maybe that’s what I’ve been unknowingly waiting for all this time.