Great Britain have failed to qualify for the inaugural Fed Cup finals in Budapest after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hand of Slovakia in Bratislava.

Heading into day two 2-0 down, British No 2 Heather Watson recovered from her loss on Friday and started positively keeping Britain's hopes alive by claiming a 6-0 7-5 win over Rebecca Sramkova.

Watson admitted after the game that she only found out 55 minutes in advance that she would be playing replacement Sramkova and not Viktória Kužmová.

She said: "I was watching some Netflix to try and get my mind off tennis and relax. I found out at five past three that I was playing her so I went straight on to YouTube to start doing my homework as I don't really know much about her."

With hopes high, Harriet Dart headed onto court less than 24 hours after her gruelling loss (6-7 (3-7) 6-3 7-5) to Slovak number one Viktória Kužmová in a match just short of three hours on Friday.

Showing no signs of nerves or fatigue the 23 year-old pushed her opponent Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first set but could not hold off the dominant performance of the Slovak and lost 7-5 6-3 meaning Solvakia had an unassailable lead.