Great Britain will face Mexico in a win or bust Fed Cup play-off that will determine whether or not they are relegated from the tournament.

The team failed to reach the inaugural Fed Cup finals this year after losing their tie with Slovakia.

But a win over Mexico would mean they would have a chance to qualify for the competition next year, while a defeat will see them drop to the Europe/Africa zone.

The tie will be played in Mexico at a venue of the hosts choosing on April 17-18.

Last year, Britain booked their place in the Fed Cup after eight years of playing in the Europe/Africa zone.

They had reached the promotion final five times in those eight years, but it was only in 2019 that they returned to the world stage.

Anne Keothavong's team were without Johanna Konta for their tie against Slovakia as the player did not want to risk injury.

