Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji have won their third Australian Open wheelchair doubles title.

The duo completed their tenth Grand Slam title together after they beat top seeds Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot in straight sets 6-2 6-4.

Whiley, 27, competed in Melbourne for the first time in four years after she returned from maternity leave last February.

She said: "It’s really good to be back. I’ve only been back 11 months after having a baby so I’m so pleased I’ve won this and that I’m back with Yui.

"Thank you to the Japanese fans, I feel like I’m half Japanese."

Earlier in the week, Whiley was knocked out of the quarter-finals in the wheelchair singles after she lost to Kamiji.

In the women's doubles final Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos won the title 6-2 6-1 against the No 1 seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova.

The pair hadn't dropped a set since the start of their impressive Australian Open campaign.

In the mixed doubles GB's Jamie Murray and partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands from the US have reached Saturday's final of the tournament.

They won 6-3 7-6 (7-4) against Australian duo Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith.

Murray and Mattek-Sands have won two Grand Slam titles together, both at the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

After the match she said: "Melbourne has really good memories for me because this is where I got my first Grand Slam title back in 2012.