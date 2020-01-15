Reigning Wimbledon Champion Simona Halep says she will prioritise the Tokyo summer Olympic Games over Grand Slam titles.

The 28 year-old is yet to win a match at the Olympics after loosing in the opening round at London 2012 and was forced to withdraw from Rio in 2016 due to an illness.

Despite focusing on the Olympics, the Romanian said she would still like to win another Grand Slam.

The World No 4 said: "So my goal for this year is, of course, a Grand Slam. I started to like it, and my priority is the Olympics.

"I really want a medal. Doesn’t matter which one or where, like singles, doubles, mixed. I just want one. I will do everything I can to do that."

The French Open champion started her 2020 season with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Ajla Tomljanovic to reach the quarter-finals of the Adelaide International.

Halep, converted four out of her five break points and finished the match with 19 winners, including seven aces.

Halep said: "It was a little bit tough that it was the first match of the year, and even if you practice weeks in a row, it's not like when you play a match.

"So I need a little bit of time. I need some matches and then I can feel it better."

Halep faces No 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals.