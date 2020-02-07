Eugenie Bouchard and Petra Martic among wildcards for GSB Thailand Open

By Dylan Terry
11:37am, Fri 07 Feb 2020
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is among the tennis player announced as wildcards for the GSB Thailand Open next week.

The 25 year-old, who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2014, has not won a WTA Tour title for nearly six years.

She will be joined by world No 15 Petra Martic, who had a breakout 2019 after reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and secured her first WTA title in April at the Istanbul Cup.

Other names set to feature at the tournament include world No 4 Elina Svitolina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who knocked Johanna Konta out of the Australian Open in the first round.

Speaking about the Thailand Open, Martic said: "I've heard great things about the tournament and the city itself, and I can't wait to get there." 

Bouchard added: "I'm so happy that I’m coming to Hua Hin to play at the GSB Thailand Open presented by EA. I'm so excited because I've never been to Thailand and I want to play in front of all my Thai friends."