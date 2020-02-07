Eugenie Bouchard and Petra Martic among wildcards for GSB Thailand Open
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard is among the tennis player announced as wildcards for the GSB Thailand Open next week.
The 25 year-old, who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2014, has not won a WTA Tour title for nearly six years.
She will be joined by world No 15 Petra Martic, who had a breakout 2019 after reaching the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and secured her first WTA title in April at the Istanbul Cup.
Other names set to feature at the tournament include world No 4 Elina Svitolina and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who knocked Johanna Konta out of the Australian Open in the first round.
Speaking about the Thailand Open, Martic said: "I've heard great things about the tournament and the city itself, and I can't wait to get there."
Bouchard added: "I'm so happy that I’m coming to Hua Hin to play at the GSB Thailand Open presented by EA. I'm so excited because I've never been to Thailand and I want to play in front of all my Thai friends."