Retiring tennis star Caroline Wozniacki says she has 'no regrets' about finishing her career but is expecting her farewell to professional tennis to be an emotional one.

The former world No 1 Dane is preparing to hang up her racket for good following the Australian Open which starts on Monday.

Wozniacki, 29, who won the tournament in 2020, has not won any other singles Grand Slam titles but is adamant the time is right for her to bow out.

Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open title (PA Images)

She said despite this being her last tournament, she will approach it no differently.

"So far I’ve just approached it like any other tournament. But obviously it’s different since it’s my last one. I’m just enjoying being out there."

However, she also acknowledged there could be tears but only after the business side of the competition is done, adding: "I’m sure once the last ball is hit, it’s going to be a bit emotional.

“I’m out here, and I love the sport, I love everything that it’s given me. I love being out there and competing but I'm ready to start a new chapter in my life.

“Honestly, I’m leaving with no regrets at all because I’ve worked so hard my whole life, my whole career. I’ve given it literally everything that I have to reach where I got.

“I feel like I’ve given a lot to the sport that I can be very proud of.”

The Dane also recently enjoyed success on the doubles court, reaching the final of the ASB Classic with long time BFF Serena Williams and stunned fans with a sizzling photoshoot for Sports Illustrated.