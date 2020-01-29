Coco Gauff has been included in the US Fed Cup squad for the first time in a qualifier against Latvia in Washington next week.

The 15-year-old becomes the second youngest inclusion in an American team, topped only by Jennifer Capriati, who competed back in 1990 at the age of just 14.

Gauff joins her tennis hero Serena Williams, who will be competing in the Fed Cup 21 years after her debut.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has never lost in a singles match at the event, with a record of 13 wins from 13 matches.

The rest of the US squad taking on Latvia is Sofia Kenin, Alison Riske and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, with the event taking place on February 7-8.