Caroline Wozniacki emotionally bids farewell to tennis after Australian Open third round exit
Caroline Wozniacki bade farewell to tennis following defeat to Ons Jabeur in the third round of the Australian Open.
The 29-year-old, who announced back in December that she was going to finish her career in Melbourne, lost 5-7 6-3 5-7 to put an end to her storied journey at the place where she won her only Grand Slam title back in 2018.
And the former world No 1 was emotional yet humorous in her post-match speech to the crowd.
She said: "It has been a great ride.
"It is fitting my last match would be a three-setter, a grinder, and I'd finish my career with a forehand error - those are the things I have been working on my whole career.
"I guess it was meant to be."
Wozniacki ends her career with 30 WTA Tour titles, an Australian Open crown, two US Open finals and 71 weeks as the world No 1.
Meanwhile, the Dane's opponent on the day of her retirement, Jabeur, enters the last 16 in Melbourne for the first time where she will face Serena Williams' conquerer Wang Qiang for a place in the quarter-finals.