British tennis star Jordanne Whiley is out of the Australian Open wheelchair singles after losing in the quarter-finals to Japan's Yui Kamiji.

The 27-year-old was beaten 6-2 7-6 (5) by the tournament's No. 2 seed in her first appearance in Melbourne since 2016.

Whiley won the US Open singles title back in 2015 and has reached the semi-finals of all the other Slams, but never reached another final.

However, Whiley and Kamiji will team up in the doubles event which they won as a pair in both 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne won his first singles match 6-3 7-6 against American David Wagner.