British tennis star Jordanne Whiley out of Australian Open wheelchair singles following quarter-final defeat

Whiley has not reached the semi-finals in Melbourne for six years (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
12:28pm, Wed 29 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British tennis star Jordanne Whiley is out of the Australian Open wheelchair singles after losing in the quarter-finals to Japan's Yui Kamiji.

The 27-year-old was beaten 6-2 7-6 (5) by the tournament's No. 2 seed in her first appearance in Melbourne since 2016.

Whiley won the US Open singles title back in 2015 and has reached the semi-finals of all the other Slams, but never reached another final.

However, Whiley and Kamiji will team up in the doubles event which they won as a pair in both 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Andy Lapthorne won his first singles match 6-3 7-6 against American David Wagner.

He will take on Australian Dylan Alcott next in what is a round robin style tournament.