In something of an irony, British No 1 Johanna Konta's first-round match at the Australian Open has been postponed until Tuesday due to heavy rain - in a country that has been ravaged for months by bushfires.

Konta, 28, was meant to take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, but tournament organisers cancelled several outdoor court matches before they had started at 19:10 local time.

In all, 17 first-round matches for the men and women were cancelled with organisers waiting for the conditions to improve, before calling off matches which had already started before the heavy rain pour.

Play was continuing as usual in the Margaret Court Arena, Rod Laver Arena and Melbourne Arena.

In the first-round matches which were played, teenage star Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.