British No 1 Johanna Konta's first-round match postponed at Australian Open due to rain
In something of an irony, British No 1 Johanna Konta's first-round match at the Australian Open has been postponed until Tuesday due to heavy rain - in a country that has been ravaged for months by bushfires.
Konta, 28, was meant to take on Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, but tournament organisers cancelled several outdoor court matches before they had started at 19:10 local time.
In all, 17 first-round matches for the men and women were cancelled with organisers waiting for the conditions to improve, before calling off matches which had already started before the heavy rain pour.
More from Tennis
- World No 1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty puts in gritty performance to fight back from a set down against Lesia Tsurenko and advance to second round of Australian Open
- British tennis star Heather Watson reveals how seeing Yeovil striker Courtney Duffus has had a great impact on her game and his goalscoring, despite her 'no dating footballers' rule
- Australian Open round-up: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams once again and Wozniacki gets her swansong off on the right note
Play was continuing as usual in the Margaret Court Arena, Rod Laver Arena and Melbourne Arena.
In the first-round matches which were played, teenage star Coco Gauff beat Venus Williams 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.
Defending champion Naomi Osaka won 6-2, 6-4 against Marie Bouzkova and Serena Williams stormed to victory against Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3.