British No 1 Johanna Konta has crashed out of the Australian Open after a shock 6-4 6-2 first round defeat to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

In a tight first set with very few opportunities on one another's serve, Konta was eventually broken in the final game as Jabeur capitalised impressively.

And the world No 12 began to unravel from there as she was broken a further three times in the second set as she was dumped out at the earliest stage since she qualified for the main draw in 2016.

She told BBC Sport after the match: "It's important to recognise the season is long.

"I'm not going to rush or sprint towards suddenly packing it all in. Things will come with time and putting the right work in."

Kyle Edmund was another who went out at the first round stage as rain delays drastically hampered his momentum, seeing him beaten in straight sets 7-6 (7) 6-3 7-6 (4) by Dusan Lajovic.

Leading 5-2 in the opening set, the 25-year-old resumed his match and failed to really get going, losing four of the first five games and being overpowered in the tie-break.