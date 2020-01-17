Britain's Heather Watson loses to Elena Rybakina in three-set thriller in Hobart International semi-final
12:36pm, Fri 17 Jan 2020
British No 2 female tennis player Heather Watson has been knocked out of the Hobart International in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, by Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.
Watson, 27, who reached the tournament through qualifiers and beat Belgium's Elise Mertens on Thursday, took the match all the way against the No 3 seed but could not get over the line in the final set.
In a match rich in powerful hitting and tight angles, Rybakina clinched the first set but the hardy Brit fought back in the second, claiming it after a serve out wide forced the Kazakh's return.
The final set saw dazzling shots from both players, including some scintillating drop shots from Rybakina who seemed keen to justify her seeding.