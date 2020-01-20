Coco Gauff has blown Venus Williams away once again after beating the tennis legend in straight sets at the Australian Open.

The 15-year-old claimed victory over Williams at Wimbledon last year to propel herself to fame and history repeated itself.

The first set was hard fought, heading to a tie break with Williams holding on, but Gauff claimed it 7-6 (7-5).

This pushed Gauff on to a more convincing and clinical second set win which she took 6-3.

Gauff was making her Australian Open debut - the first slam she has played in that she hasn't had to qualify for.

She said afterwards: "That was really difficult. She played really well and I was really nervous for today's match - I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it.

"I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd."

Serena Williams is also through to the second round (PA Images)

Venus's sister Serena had better luck as she beat Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

Williams, who is gunning for her 24th slam, won 6-0, 6-3 to head to the second round.

Williams' doubles partner at the Auckland Open, Caroline Wozniacki, is retiring after this tournament and she made it count as she claimed victory over Kristie Ahn to progress to the second round.

The Dane also won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.

Finally, Naomi Osaka is through after she beat Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.