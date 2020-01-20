Australian Open round-up: Coco Gauff beats Venus Williams once again and Wozniacki gets her swansong off on the right note
Coco Gauff has blown Venus Williams away once again after beating the tennis legend in straight sets at the Australian Open.
The 15-year-old claimed victory over Williams at Wimbledon last year to propel herself to fame and history repeated itself.
The first set was hard fought, heading to a tie break with Williams holding on, but Gauff claimed it 7-6 (7-5).
This pushed Gauff on to a more convincing and clinical second set win which she took 6-3.
Gauff was making her Australian Open debut - the first slam she has played in that she hasn't had to qualify for.
She said afterwards: "That was really difficult. She played really well and I was really nervous for today's match - I was a bit shocked when I saw the draw, but glad I was able to get through it.
"I am feeling great. I really like this court and really like this crowd."
Venus's sister Serena had better luck as she beat Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.
Williams, who is gunning for her 24th slam, won 6-0, 6-3 to head to the second round.
Williams' doubles partner at the Auckland Open, Caroline Wozniacki, is retiring after this tournament and she made it count as she claimed victory over Kristie Ahn to progress to the second round.
More from Tennis
- World No 1 and top seed Ashleigh Barty puts in gritty performance to fight back from a set down against Lesia Tsurenko and advance to second round of Australian Open
- British tennis star Heather Watson reveals how seeing Yeovil striker Courtney Duffus has had a great impact on her game and his goalscoring, despite her 'no dating footballers' rule
- British No 1 Johanna Konta's first-round match postponed at Australian Open due to rain
The Dane also won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3.
Finally, Naomi Osaka is through after she beat Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
The rest of the first round matches take place tomorrow with Johanna Konta, Maria Sharapova and Simona Halep among the stars taking to the court.