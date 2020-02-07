Australian Open doubles Grand Slam champion Kristina Mladenovic says her partner Timea Babos is her 'medicine' when she is on tour.

The pair claimed the title at the tournament last month, beating Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strýcová to the crown.

The pair didn't drop a set throughout the tournament.

Mladenovic's singles competition in Melbourne ended in disappointment as she was knocked out in the first round in straight sets by Karolina Pliskova. She has said that Babos is the reason she's as successful as she is.

"I have to say, she's my medicine on the tour, in a way.

"I came out from the end of the season very strong. An amazing feeling on the court with my level, an amazing off-season where I worked really well and feeling good. And then you come here and you have high expectations.

"I wanted to surf on the amazing vibe and keep it up and keep going. Then you have the disappointment in singles and then you're a little bit on the side, you know? It's a tough beginning of the season.