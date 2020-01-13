British tennis star Laura Robson has been encouraging fans to donate to the bushfire relief fund and to adopt animals that are at risk.

Robson, who was born in Australia and whose family live in Sydney, reveals she's adopted '27 koalas' so far.

While many tennis stars have pledged money for aces they hit at the Australian Open, Robson is unable to do so as she underwent hip surgery last month.

She said: "I've adopted 27 koalas, it's so worth it but you can't just limit it to the koalas you've got to get in with the kangaroos, the possums the wombats. There are so many animals that need to be saved."

Robson also said that the Australian Open is usually known as the 'happy slam' and that its 'amazing' how other players have helped the cause.

She added: "The Australian Open has always been known as the happy slam - it's so casual and welcoming for the players.

"Everyone gets there just after Christmas and for years and years they've all spent New Year there. You get to know all the tournament staff you just develop a relationship with these tournaments and everyone has been so desperate to help it's been amazing."

Robson has said that former doubles partner Andy Murray has sent a message of support.