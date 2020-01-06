Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are off to a winning start in Auckland after winning 6-2, 6-4 against Nao Hibino and Makoto Ninomiya in the first round of the Open.

This was the first time the players have paired up to play doubles and in the lead-up to the tournament they got fans across the globe tuned in over their social media volley.

Last month Wozniacki announced that she will retire after the Australian Open which takes place later this month. However, in March both Williams and Wozniacki are set to play in an exhibition match to celebrate the Canadian's career.

In the singles, US teenage sensation Coco Gauff stormed into the second round of the competition after beating Viktoria Kuzmova in straight sets.

The 15 year-old, now ranked world No 68 won 6-3, 6-1 in windy conditions after she hit 15 winners and four aces against the Slovak.

Elsewhere on centre court Eugenie Bouchard ended her 18-loss record from last year after she beat Kirsten Flipkens 7-5, 7-5. The 25-year-old will meet No 8 seed Caroline Garcia in the second round.

Seed No 6 Rebecca Peterson from Sweden lost to Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 7-6 (9-7, 7-5) in a tie-break thriller. Zidansek now faces Jessica Pegula in the second round.

Also through to the second round is Caroline Garcia who defeated Taylor Townsend 7-5, 6-3, 7-5, despite Townsend hitting nine aces.

Jil Teichmann from Japan beat Kiwi wildcard Valentina Ivanov in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, while a USA battle saw Jessica Pegula defeat CiCi Bellis 6-0, 6-4.